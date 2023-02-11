Great Lakes Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 85.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,799 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,069 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $2,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NUE. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Nucor by 133.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Nucor in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in Nucor during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Nucor during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Nucor alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NUE. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Nucor from $113.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Nucor in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $172.00 target price for the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on Nucor from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Nucor from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nucor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.44.

Nucor Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NUE opened at $164.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $42.10 billion, a PE ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Nucor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $100.13 and a fifty-two week high of $187.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $150.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.00.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The basic materials company reported $4.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.71. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.54 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 42.03%. Nucor’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.97 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 12.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nucor Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This is a boost from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.10%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Nucor news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 2,613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total transaction of $438,984.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,596,328. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Nucor news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 2,613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total value of $438,984.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,596,328. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.71, for a total transaction of $404,130.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 126,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,082,440.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,575 shares of company stock worth $2,034,130. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Nucor

(Get Rating)

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment consists of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate, steel trading businesses, rebar distribution businesses, and Nucor’s equity method investments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.