Great Lakes Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) by 43.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,613 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 23,490 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $2,948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 377.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 325 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 96.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Jordan T. Kass sold 5,276 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.73, for a total transaction of $515,623.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 45,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,456,781.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Up 1.4 %

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CHRW. Cowen lowered shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $106.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Monday, October 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $128.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, C.H. Robinson Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.81.

Shares of CHRW stock opened at $103.12 on Friday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.60 and a 1 year high of $121.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $95.70 and its 200-day moving average is $100.64. The stock has a market cap of $12.14 billion, a PE ratio of 14.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.78.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.32). C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 54.06% and a net margin of 3.82%. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s revenue was down 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. This is a positive change from C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.42%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

