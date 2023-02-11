Great Lakes Advisors LLC Makes New $2.54 Million Investment in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,646 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,544,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VRSN. US Bancorp DE increased its position in VeriSign by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,079 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 75,475 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,777,000 after acquiring an additional 17,164 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its position in VeriSign by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 90,517 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,146,000 after purchasing an additional 21,830 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in VeriSign by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 4,619 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital raised its position in VeriSign by 58.0% in the third quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 2,731 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the period. 91.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:VRSN opened at $210.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $207.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $194.46. The stock has a market cap of $22.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.63 and a beta of 0.97. VeriSign, Inc. has a 1-year low of $155.25 and a 1-year high of $228.80.

VeriSign ( NASDAQ:VRSN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The information services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 47.22% and a net margin of 47.30%. The business had revenue of $369.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $366.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that VeriSign, Inc. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VRSN. Citigroup assumed coverage on VeriSign in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $243.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird raised VeriSign from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $216.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th.

In related news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $122,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,171,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO George E. Kilguss III sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.14, for a total transaction of $5,253,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 96,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,245,307.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $122,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,171,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 65,679 shares of company stock valued at $13,611,453. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

