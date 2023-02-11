Great Lakes Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 165,793 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $2,185,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HBAN. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Huntington Bancshares by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 162,794,916 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,380,062,000 after purchasing an additional 2,353,575 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 8.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 69,263,384 shares of the bank’s stock worth $833,239,000 after purchasing an additional 5,592,181 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 4.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,384,881 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $575,807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736,566 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 3.9% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 39,202,051 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $517,047,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474,339 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 2.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,347,090 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $353,045,000 after purchasing an additional 838,229 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Down 0.2 %

HBAN opened at $15.23 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.52 and a 200-day moving average of $14.25. The company has a market capitalization of $21.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.11. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $11.67 and a fifty-two week high of $16.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 20th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.76%.

In other news, Director David L. Porteous sold 80,000 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total value of $1,200,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 62,845 shares in the company, valued at $943,303.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director David L. Porteous sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total transaction of $1,200,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 62,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $943,303.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael Scott Jones sold 50,000 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total value of $762,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 52,647 shares in the company, valued at $802,866.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HBAN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Stephens downgraded Huntington Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares to $17.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.53.

Huntington Bancshares Profile

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, other financial products and services.

