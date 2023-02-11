Great Lakes Advisors LLC Sells 135 Shares of UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,876 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 135 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of UniFirst worth $2,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 0.9% during the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 6,152 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,059,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in UniFirst by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,202 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in UniFirst by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,013 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in UniFirst by 2.8% during the second quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,725 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its stake in UniFirst by 9.6% during the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 1,542 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

Get UniFirst alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on UNF. StockNews.com raised UniFirst from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of UniFirst to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th.

Insider Buying and Selling at UniFirst

UniFirst Price Performance

In related news, major shareholder Matthew Croatti sold 7,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.03, for a total transaction of $1,583,651.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,309,867.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, EVP William Masters Ross sold 1,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $246,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $867,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Matthew Croatti sold 7,724 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.03, for a total transaction of $1,583,651.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,266 shares in the company, valued at $2,309,867.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

UNF opened at $197.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.96 and a beta of 0.92. UniFirst Co. has a fifty-two week low of $154.72 and a fifty-two week high of $205.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $194.20 and its 200 day moving average is $186.18.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 4th. The textile maker reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $541.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.76 million. UniFirst had a return on equity of 6.91% and a net margin of 5.04%. On average, equities research analysts expect that UniFirst Co. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

UniFirst Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. UniFirst’s payout ratio is 22.55%.

UniFirst Profile

(Get Rating)

UniFirst Corp. engages in the provision of workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing. It operates through following segments: the United States and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing (MFG), Specialty Garments, First Aid, and Corporate. The U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning segment purchases, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells uniforms, protective clothing, and non-garment items.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for UniFirst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UniFirst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.