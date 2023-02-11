Great-West Lifeco (OTCMKTS:GWLIF) Price Target Raised to C$37.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Great-West Lifeco (OTCMKTS:GWLIF – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Credit Suisse Group from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on GWLIF. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$42.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Friday.

Get Great-West Lifeco alerts:

Great-West Lifeco Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS GWLIF opened at $26.55 on Friday. Great-West Lifeco has a one year low of $19.97 and a one year high of $31.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.70.

Great-West Lifeco Company Profile

Great-West Lifeco, Inc is a financial services holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance, health insurance, retirement services, investment management and reinsurance services. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States, Europe, and Lifeco Corporate. The Canada segment provides individual & group life insurance through the Great-West Life, London Life and Canada Life.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Great-West Lifeco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great-West Lifeco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.