Great-West Lifeco (OTCMKTS:GWLIF) Upgraded to “Outperform” by CIBC

CIBC upgraded shares of Great-West Lifeco (OTCMKTS:GWLIF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on GWLIF. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$34.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Great-West Lifeco in a report on Thursday, January 12th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Great-West Lifeco from C$42.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Great-West Lifeco from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Great-West Lifeco from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

Get Great-West Lifeco alerts:

Great-West Lifeco Price Performance

GWLIF stock opened at $26.55 on Friday. Great-West Lifeco has a 52-week low of $19.97 and a 52-week high of $31.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.70.

Great-West Lifeco Company Profile

Great-West Lifeco, Inc is a financial services holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance, health insurance, retirement services, investment management and reinsurance services. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States, Europe, and Lifeco Corporate. The Canada segment provides individual & group life insurance through the Great-West Life, London Life and Canada Life.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Great-West Lifeco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great-West Lifeco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.