Greenleaf Trust Has $81.35 Million Stake in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA)

Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,599,827 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,219 shares during the period. IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF makes up about 1.2% of Greenleaf Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Greenleaf Trust owned 14.69% of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF worth $81,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNA. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 117,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,652,000 after purchasing an additional 3,401 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC now owns 16,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Ceera Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $237,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 26,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 102,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,199,000 after purchasing an additional 3,751 shares in the last quarter.

Get IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF alerts:

IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of MNA opened at $31.36 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.64 and a 200 day moving average of $31.60. IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF has a one year low of $30.08 and a one year high of $32.25.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.