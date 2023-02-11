Greenleaf Trust Lowers Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Greenleaf Trust cut its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 41,075 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 338 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Adobe were worth $11,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 1.4% during the second quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 1,737 shares of the software company’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Mechanics Financial Corp raised its position in Adobe by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 2,720 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $996,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 5,018 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,835,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. grew its position in shares of Adobe by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. now owns 858 shares of the software company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 2.6% during the second quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 1,158 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. 79.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ADBE opened at $370.99 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $348.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $346.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.73, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.23. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $274.73 and a fifty-two week high of $499.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 15th. The software company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.74% and a net margin of 27.01%. On average, research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ADBE shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $320.00 to $350.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Adobe from $337.00 to $382.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Barclays raised their price objective on Adobe from $330.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $375.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Adobe presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $412.81.

In other news, EVP Dana Rao sold 5,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.93, for a total transaction of $1,690,714.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,997,345.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.00, for a total transaction of $44,616.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,271 shares in the company, valued at $1,105,598. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 5,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.93, for a total transaction of $1,690,714.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,832 shares in the company, valued at $4,997,345.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,265 shares of company stock valued at $9,067,344. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

