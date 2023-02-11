Greenleaf Trust Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT)

Greenleaf Trust lowered its position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,424 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF were worth $6,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the third quarter valued at $1,955,000. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,880,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,649,000 after acquiring an additional 18,486 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 11.3% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 53.2% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 10,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after buying an additional 3,513 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:ITOT opened at $90.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $87.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.40. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $77.44 and a 12-month high of $103.48.

