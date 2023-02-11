Greenleaf Trust Sells 15,370 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Greenleaf Trust decreased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 335,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 15,370 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 0.3% of Greenleaf Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $18,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. 80.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA EFA opened at $70.67 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.15. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $54.61 and a 1 year high of $77.11.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.