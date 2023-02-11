Greenleaf Trust Sells 667 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Greenleaf Trust trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 124,406 shares of the company’s stock after selling 667 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $4,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 205.5% during the 2nd quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 429.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of EFV opened at $49.16 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.53 and a 200-day moving average of $44.24. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a twelve month low of $49.15 and a twelve month high of $59.57.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

