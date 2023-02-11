Greggs plc (OTCMKTS:GGGSF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Greggs plc (OTCMKTS:GGGSF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 109,700 shares, a growth of 174.9% from the January 15th total of 39,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

GGGSF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Greggs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. UBS Group increased their price target on Greggs from GBX 3,000 ($36.06) to GBX 3,200 ($38.47) in a research report on Monday, February 6th.

OTCMKTS:GGGSF opened at $30.00 on Friday. Greggs has a 1-year low of $18.00 and a 1-year high of $30.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.83.

Greggs plc operates as a bakery food-on-the-go retailer in the United Kingdom. It offers a range of fresh and frozen bakery products, sandwiches, and drinks. The company sells products to franchise and wholesale partners for sale in their own outlets. It is also involved in the property holding, non-trading, and trustee businesses.

