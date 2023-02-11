GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT) & Rockley Photonics (NYSE:RKLY) Critical Analysis

GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT – Get Rating) and Rockley Photonics (NYSE:RKLY – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

GSI Technology has a beta of 0.89, indicating that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rockley Photonics has a beta of 0.72, indicating that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for GSI Technology and Rockley Photonics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GSI Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A Rockley Photonics 0 3 3 0 2.50

Profitability

Rockley Photonics has a consensus price target of $3.83, indicating a potential upside of 17,324.24%. Given Rockley Photonics’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Rockley Photonics is more favorable than GSI Technology.

This table compares GSI Technology and Rockley Photonics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GSI Technology -49.53% -26.62% -22.61% Rockley Photonics -3,061.94% -589.47% -104.40%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

21.9% of GSI Technology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.7% of Rockley Photonics shares are held by institutional investors. 32.1% of GSI Technology shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.6% of Rockley Photonics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares GSI Technology and Rockley Photonics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GSI Technology $33.04 million 1.45 -$16.37 million ($0.67) -2.91 Rockley Photonics $5.43 million 0.54 -$168.01 million ($1.48) -0.01

GSI Technology has higher revenue and earnings than Rockley Photonics. GSI Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Rockley Photonics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

GSI Technology beats Rockley Photonics on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GSI Technology

GSI Technology, Inc. engages in the design, development and marketing of memory products primarily for the networking, and telecommunications markets. Its product includes Static Random Access Memory, or SRAM, which incorporated in networking and telecommunications equipment, such as routers, switches, wide area network infrastructure equipment, wireless base stations and network access equipment. It also offers services to the ongoing needs of the military, industrial, test and measurement equipment, automotive and medical markets for SRAMs .The company was founded by Lee-Lean Shu and Robert Yau in March 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

About Rockley Photonics

Rockley Photonics Holdings Limited develops and supplies silicon photonics in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers a platform, which comprises photonic integrated circuits in silicon with integrated III-V devices; application-specific electronic integrated circuits; photonic and electronic co-packaging, which are supported by and coupled with biosensing algorithms, artificial intelligence, cloud analytics, firmware/software, system architecture, and hardware design. The company also provides a biosensing platform for consumer wellness, long-term health trend monitoring, patient monitoring, early disease detection, nutrition management, and treatment of certain chronic diseases. Rockley Photonics Holdings Limited was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Altrincham, the United Kingdom.

