GT Biopharma (OTCMKTS:GTBP) Shares Up 0.7%

Shares of GT Biopharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTBP – Get Rating) rose 0.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.89 and last traded at $0.83. Approximately 79,997 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 107,418 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.82.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I initiated coverage on shares of GT Biopharma in a report on Thursday, January 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $2.00 price objective for the company.
GT Biopharma Stock Up 2.4 %
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.05 and a 200-day moving average of $1.77.
Institutional Trading of GT Biopharma
About GT Biopharma
GT Biopharma, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of the immuno-oncology therapeutic products based proprietary TriKE NK cell engager platform. The TriKE platform is designed to harness and enhance the cancer killing abilities of a patient’s immune system natural killer cells (NK cells).
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on GT Biopharma (GTBP)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/6 – 2/10
- Will Snowflake Have Tough Sledding, Trying To Keep Rally Alive?
- The Bottom Is In For Cloudflare Stock
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Microsoft-Activision Blizzard Merger: Navigating Risk and Reward
Receive News & Ratings for GT Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GT Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.