GT Biopharma (OTCMKTS:GTBP) Shares Up 0.7%

Shares of GT Biopharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTBP – Get Rating) rose 0.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.89 and last traded at $0.83. Approximately 79,997 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 107,418 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.82.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I initiated coverage on shares of GT Biopharma in a report on Thursday, January 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $2.00 price objective for the company.

GT Biopharma Stock Up 2.4 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.05 and a 200-day moving average of $1.77.

Institutional Trading of GT Biopharma

About GT Biopharma

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in GT Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of GT Biopharma in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in GT Biopharma during the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in GT Biopharma by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 55,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 3,880 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in GT Biopharma by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 102,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 8,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.62% of the company’s stock.

GT Biopharma, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of the immuno-oncology therapeutic products based proprietary TriKE NK cell engager platform. The TriKE platform is designed to harness and enhance the cancer killing abilities of a patient’s immune system natural killer cells (NK cells).

