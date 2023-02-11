Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 474 Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TT. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Trane Technologies by 83.9% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 70.4% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. 81.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $164.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $175.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Trane Technologies from $178.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Trane Technologies from $193.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Trane Technologies Price Performance

In other news, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total transaction of $85,941.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,268,929.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 14,651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.00, for a total transaction of $2,622,529.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,139,429. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total transaction of $85,941.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,573 shares in the company, valued at $3,268,929.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 42,761 shares of company stock worth $7,485,630. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TT opened at $183.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.02. Trane Technologies plc has a 1 year low of $120.64 and a 1 year high of $188.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $175.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.18. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 29.14%. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trane Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. This is a boost from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 35.78%.

Trane Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Trane Technologies Plc is a global climate innovator, which engages in providing efficient and sustainable climate solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. Its strategic brands include Trane and Thermo King. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions; residential heating and cooling; and transport refrigeration systems and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.