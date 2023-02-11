Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC Has $87,000 Stock Position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 82.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,924 shares during the quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $87,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,802,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,751,000 after purchasing an additional 457,777 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Cardinal Health by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,186,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,748,000 after buying an additional 511,826 shares during the last quarter. Amundi grew its stake in Cardinal Health by 880.8% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 5,043,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,619,000 after buying an additional 4,529,560 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Cardinal Health by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,808,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,811,000 after buying an additional 50,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cardinal Health by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,807,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,215,000 after buying an additional 73,877 shares during the last quarter. 88.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cardinal Health Stock Performance

CAH stock opened at $79.83 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $77.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.03. The company has a market capitalization of $20.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.65, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.76. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.70 and a 52-week high of $81.57.

Cardinal Health Announces Dividend

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.19. Cardinal Health had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a negative return on equity of 101.28%. The company had revenue of $51.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. Cardinal Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.4957 dividend. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is 36.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $78.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.64.

Cardinal Health Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

