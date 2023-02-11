Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $77,000 in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN)

Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 11,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 438.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,992,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,204,000 after buying an additional 1,622,170 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,023,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $184,148,000 after buying an additional 1,250,086 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 75.2% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 802,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,737,000 after buying an additional 344,540 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 2,326.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 244,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,359,000 after buying an additional 234,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 446.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 245,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after buying an additional 200,296 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BDN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup downgraded Brandywine Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $6.50 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Brandywine Realty Trust to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday.

Brandywine Realty Trust Stock Performance

Brandywine Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE BDN opened at $6.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $5.94 and a 12 month high of $14.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.36 and a 200-day moving average of $7.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.18.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 5th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 4th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.46%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 245.16%.

Brandywine Realty Trust Profile

Brandywine Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, leasing, and managing an urban, town center and suburban office portfolio. The firm operates through the following business segments: Philadelphia Central Business District, Pennsylvania Suburbs, Austin, Texas, Metropolitan Washington, DC, and Other.

