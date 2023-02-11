Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $76,000 Investment in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,508 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 0.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,319,966 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $625,768,000 after acquiring an additional 70,357 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 3.0% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,852,273 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $489,354,000 after acquiring an additional 258,230 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 1.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,489,171 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $414,006,000 after buying an additional 70,483 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 3.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,661,776 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $440,996,000 after buying an additional 203,221 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 6.3% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,627,813 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $281,954,000 after buying an additional 335,878 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Micron Technology

In related news, SVP Robert P. Beard sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total transaction of $183,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,623,950. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.23, for a total value of $1,244,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 248,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,454,198.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Robert P. Beard sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total transaction of $183,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,623,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 47,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,914,190. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Micron Technology stock opened at $59.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.47. The company has a market cap of $65.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 1.34. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.43 and a fifty-two week high of $96.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 3.51.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 21st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). Micron Technology had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 22.78%. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.35%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MU shares. Mizuho raised shares of Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.07.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

Featured Articles

