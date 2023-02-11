Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,108 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BSX. Newport Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 5,082.5% during the second quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 7,401,817 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $275,866,000 after purchasing an additional 7,258,993 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 24.5% during the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 20,806,144 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $775,455,000 after purchasing an additional 4,088,589 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 23.6% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 12,653,052 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $471,578,000 after purchasing an additional 2,416,974 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 65.9% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,430,814 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $240,531,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 47.5% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 6,621,133 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $255,836,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132,468 shares in the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Boston Scientific stock opened at $47.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.19. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1 year low of $34.98 and a 1 year high of $48.87. The stock has a market cap of $67.65 billion, a PE ratio of 104.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.79.

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.36% and a net margin of 5.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BSX shares. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Boston Scientific from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.27.

In related news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 1,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.60, for a total transaction of $71,482.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 94,913 shares in the company, valued at $4,043,293.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 1,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.60, for a total value of $71,482.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,043,293.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Eric Francis Yves Thepaut sold 14,952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.72, for a total transaction of $638,749.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,534 shares in the company, valued at $2,457,852.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 121,438 shares of company stock worth $5,596,655. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

