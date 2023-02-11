Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 311.4% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 288 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 88.2% in the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. 75.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

Insider Transactions at Monster Beverage

In other news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 74,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.96, for a total transaction of $7,421,802.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,081,920.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Guy Carling sold 12,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.42, for a total transaction of $1,255,259.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,397,520.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Emelie Tirre sold 74,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.96, for a total value of $7,421,802.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,081,920.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MNST opened at $102.80 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.88. Monster Beverage Co. has a 12 month low of $71.78 and a 12 month high of $104.75.

Monster Beverage announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MNST shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Monster Beverage from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $96.00 to $106.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $113.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Monster Beverage from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.67.

About Monster Beverage

(Get Rating)

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full-service beverage distributors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.