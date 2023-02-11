Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Prologis by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Acas LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Acas LLC now owns 1,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Stock Performance

Shares of Prologis stock opened at $128.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $118.24 billion, a PE ratio of 29.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Prologis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $98.03 and a 12 month high of $174.54.

Prologis Announces Dividend

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 56.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. Prologis’s payout ratio is 72.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their price target on Prologis from $162.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com downgraded Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Prologis from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Prologis from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $124.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Prologis to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.00.

Insider Activity at Prologis

In related news, Director David P. Oconnor bought 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $114.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,027,170.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,027,170. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

