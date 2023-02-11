Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $71,000 Position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CNC. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Centene by 3.4% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in Centene by 29.5% during the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Centene during the third quarter valued at about $2,881,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Centene by 3.6% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 480,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,425,000 after buying an additional 16,844 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Centene by 12.7% during the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 306,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,964,000 after buying an additional 34,642 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNC opened at $72.74 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.36. The company has a market capitalization of $41.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Centene Co. has a 1-year low of $68.73 and a 1-year high of $98.53.

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $35.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.37 billion. Centene had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Centene declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Friday, December 16th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Centene news, CFO Andrew Lynn Asher purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $71.89 per share, with a total value of $215,670.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 310,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,354,554.95. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO James E. Murray bought 6,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $73.30 per share, for a total transaction of $494,775.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 136,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,984,926. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Andrew Lynn Asher bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $71.89 per share, for a total transaction of $215,670.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 310,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,354,554.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 16,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,213,605. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CNC shares. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of Centene in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Centene from $97.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Centene from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Centene from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Centene from $98.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.39.

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

