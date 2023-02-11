Guild of Guardians (GOG) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $26.14 Million

Guild of Guardians (GOG) traded 11.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 11th. Over the last seven days, Guild of Guardians has traded 11.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Guild of Guardians has a total market cap of $26.14 million and approximately $968,506.36 worth of Guild of Guardians was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Guild of Guardians token can now be bought for about $0.0901 or 0.00000415 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Guild of Guardians alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002442 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000266 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0716 or 0.00000330 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $93.95 or 0.00432520 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6,223.43 or 0.28650935 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Guild of Guardians Profile

Guild of Guardians’ launch date was May 26th, 2021. Guild of Guardians’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 290,000,000 tokens. Guild of Guardians’ official message board is guildofguardians.medium.com. The official website for Guild of Guardians is www.guildofguardians.com. Guild of Guardians’ official Twitter account is @guildofguardian and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Guild of Guardians

According to CryptoCompare, “Guild of Guardians is a mobile RPG where players can turn their gaming passion into assets. It will be a multiplayer, fantasy, action RPG where players build their dream team of ‘Guardians’ and compete in a guild to earn epic, tradeable rewards.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Guild of Guardians directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Guild of Guardians should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Guild of Guardians using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Guild of Guardians Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Guild of Guardians and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.