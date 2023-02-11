GXChain (GXC) Price Tops $0.44 on Exchanges

GXChain (GXC) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 11th. Over the last week, GXChain has traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar. One GXChain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.44 or 0.00002005 BTC on major exchanges. GXChain has a total market cap of $32.89 million and approximately $329.44 worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get GXChain alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00011793 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00004967 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00008455 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001021 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00005329 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000050 BTC.

GXChain Profile

GXChain uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 coins. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gxchainglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for GXChain is gxs.gxb.io/en. The Reddit community for GXChain is https://reddit.com/r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GXChain’s official message board is forum.gxb.io.

Buying and Selling GXChain

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy. The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification.GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GXChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GXChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GXChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GXChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.