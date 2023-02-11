GYEN Price Hits $0.0076 on Top Exchanges (GYEN)

GYEN (GYEN) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 11th. GYEN has a total market cap of $41.01 million and $69,304.49 worth of GYEN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GYEN token can currently be purchased for $0.0076 or 0.00000035 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, GYEN has traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About GYEN

GYEN’s genesis date was February 28th, 2021. GYEN’s total supply is 5,396,921,683 tokens. The official website for GYEN is stablecoin.z.com. GYEN’s official message board is gmotrust.medium.com/introducing-the-first-regulated-jpy-pegged-stablecoin-gyen-c3d1a80c91ee. GYEN’s official Twitter account is @gmotrust and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling GYEN

According to CryptoCompare, “GYEN anchors its value to the price of the Japanese Yen. Redeemable and pegged 1-to-1 with fiat currency to virtually eliminate volatility, while still benefiting from the advantages of cryptocurrency, such as high-speed transaction and low costs, especially for cross-border payments.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GYEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GYEN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GYEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

