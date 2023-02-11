Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) Shares Sold by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,003 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 252 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Haemonetics were worth $2,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Haemonetics during the third quarter worth $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Haemonetics by 155.1% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 653 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Haemonetics in the third quarter valued at $60,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Haemonetics in the second quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in Haemonetics in the third quarter valued at $91,000.

Haemonetics Stock Performance

Shares of HAE opened at $80.58 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $82.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 43.56 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Haemonetics Co. has a 52-week low of $48.67 and a 52-week high of $91.39.

Insider Buying and Selling at Haemonetics

Haemonetics ( NYSE:HAE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. Haemonetics had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 19.84%. The company had revenue of $305.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. Haemonetics’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Haemonetics Co. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Haemonetics news, EVP Josep Llorens sold 2,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $215,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,551,060. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on HAE. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Haemonetics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.00.

Haemonetics Profile

(Get Rating)

Haemonetics Corp. is a global healthcare company, which engages in the development and distribution of hematology products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Plasma, Blood Center, Hospital, and Corporate. The Plasma segment offers automated plasma collection and donor management software systems.

See Also

