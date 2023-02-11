Hallmark Capital Management Inc. Has $87,000 Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 23.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 363 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $87,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BSV. Element Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 61.3% in the third quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $75.56 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $75.79 and its 200-day moving average is $75.64. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $74.03 and a one year high of $79.86.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.