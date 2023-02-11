Hallmark Capital Management Inc. Has $87,000 Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 23.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 363 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $87,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BSV. Element Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 61.3% in the third quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $75.56 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $75.79 and its 200-day moving average is $75.64. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $74.03 and a one year high of $79.86.
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).
