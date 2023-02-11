Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) PT Lowered to $85.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $86.00 to $85.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Hamilton Lane from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Hamilton Lane from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Hamilton Lane from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hamilton Lane presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $77.20.

Hamilton Lane Stock Performance

Shares of Hamilton Lane stock opened at $77.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 29.93 and a beta of 1.08. Hamilton Lane has a 52 week low of $55.81 and a 52 week high of $82.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $71.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Hamilton Lane Dividend Announcement

Hamilton Lane ( NASDAQ:HLNE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $127.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.66 million. Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 37.41% and a net margin of 20.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Hamilton Lane will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Hamilton Lane’s payout ratio is currently 62.02%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hamilton Lane

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLNE. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Hamilton Lane during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Hamilton Lane during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Hamilton Lane by 360.7% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in Hamilton Lane by 163.8% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in Hamilton Lane by 44.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

About Hamilton Lane

Hamilton Lane, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private markets investment solutions. The firm works with clients to conceive, structure, build out, manage, and monitor portfolios of private markets funds and direct investments. It also offers the following solutions: customized separate accounts, specialized funds, advisory services, distribution management, and reporting, monitoring, data, and analytics.

