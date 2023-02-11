Hang Seng Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:HSNGY) Short Interest Up 125.5% in January

Hang Seng Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:HSNGY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 31,800 shares, an increase of 125.5% from the January 15th total of 14,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Hang Seng Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st.

HSNGY remained flat at $15.94 during mid-day trading on Friday. 18,740 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,166. Hang Seng Bank has a 1 year low of $13.96 and a 1 year high of $21.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.38 and a 200 day moving average of $15.81.

Hang Seng Bank Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and related financial services to individual, corporate, commercial, small and medium-sized enterprise, and institutional customers in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other.

