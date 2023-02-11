Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCMKTS:HRGLF) Trading Up 6%

Hargreaves Lansdown plc (OTCMKTS:HRGLF – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $11.35 and last traded at $11.35. 200 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 316 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.71.

Hargreaves Lansdown Trading Up 6.0 %

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.89.

Hargreaves Lansdown Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hargreaves Lansdown Plc engages in the provision of investment products and services, financial planning and advice. The company was founded by Peter Kendal Hargreaves and Stephen Philip Lansdown in July 1981 and is headquartered in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hargreaves Lansdown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hargreaves Lansdown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.