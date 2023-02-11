Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) Price Target Raised to $48.00

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of Harley-Davidson from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Harley-Davidson in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an underperform rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup set a $49.00 price target on shares of Harley-Davidson in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $49.13.

Harley-Davidson Price Performance

Shares of HOG stock opened at $47.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.99. Harley-Davidson has a one year low of $29.80 and a one year high of $51.77.

Harley-Davidson Dividend Announcement

Harley-Davidson ( NYSE:HOG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.21. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 27.23%. The firm had revenue of $918.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $910.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Harley-Davidson will post 4.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th were paid a $0.1575 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Harley-Davidson’s payout ratio is currently 12.68%.

Insider Transactions at Harley-Davidson

In related news, SVP Jonathan R. Root sold 2,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.17, for a total transaction of $112,330.63. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,474 shares in the company, valued at $274,630.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Harley-Davidson

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,727,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,454,000 after purchasing an additional 194,089 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,649,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,152,000 after purchasing an additional 57,796 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 5,684,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,344,000 after purchasing an additional 828,342 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,001,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,065,000 after buying an additional 27,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 5.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,111,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,985,000 after buying an additional 216,545 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

About Harley-Davidson

Harley-Davidson, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles & Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles & Related Products segment manufactures, designs, and sells at wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

Further Reading

