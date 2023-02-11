HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC)

Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $19.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 322.22% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Chardan Capital began coverage on shares of Century Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Century Therapeutics from $24.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Century Therapeutics from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I began coverage on shares of Century Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Century Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.38.

Century Therapeutics Price Performance

Century Therapeutics stock opened at $4.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $265.37 million, a PE ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 0.72. Century Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $4.34 and a 52-week high of $15.38. The company has a quick ratio of 13.44, a current ratio of 13.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.89.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Century Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:IPSC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 million. On average, research analysts expect that Century Therapeutics will post -2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Century Therapeutics by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Century Therapeutics by 11.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 20,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 2,091 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Century Therapeutics by 37.1% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,328 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Century Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Century Therapeutics by 11.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 4,629 shares in the last quarter. 35.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Century Therapeutics

Century Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops transformative allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of solid tumor and hematological malignancies. The company's lead product candidate is CNTY-101, an allogeneic, induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs)-derived chimeric antigen receptors (CAR)-iNK cell therapy targeting CD19 for relapsed, refractory B-cell lymphoma.

