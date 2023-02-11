Head-To-Head Contrast: Pioneer Merger (NASDAQ:PACX) & Orange County Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBT)

Pioneer Merger (NASDAQ:PACX – Get Rating) and Orange County Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBT – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Pioneer Merger and Orange County Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pioneer Merger N/A -362.36% 9.94% Orange County Bancorp 25.32% 14.81% 1.07%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

72.1% of Pioneer Merger shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.2% of Orange County Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 20.0% of Pioneer Merger shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 10.6% of Orange County Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pioneer Merger 0 0 0 0 N/A Orange County Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Pioneer Merger and Orange County Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Orange County Bancorp has a consensus price target of $50.00, suggesting a potential downside of 4.21%. Given Orange County Bancorp’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Orange County Bancorp is more favorable than Pioneer Merger.

Risk & Volatility

Pioneer Merger has a beta of 0.01, indicating that its stock price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Orange County Bancorp has a beta of 0.1, indicating that its stock price is 90% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Pioneer Merger and Orange County Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pioneer Merger N/A N/A $8.46 million N/A N/A Orange County Bancorp $96.22 million 3.06 $24.36 million $4.34 12.03

Orange County Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Pioneer Merger.

Summary

Orange County Bancorp beats Pioneer Merger on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pioneer Merger

Pioneer Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology and consumer sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

About Orange County Bancorp

Orange County Bancorp, Inc. operates as a holding company engaged in the provision of commercial banking solutions. The firm operates through the Banking and Wealth Management segments. It offers banking solutions such as business, personal banking, special services, trusts and investment services. The company was founded on May 2, 1892 and is headquartered in Middletown, NY.

