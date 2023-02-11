Head to Head Survey: Avantax (NASDAQ:AVTA) versus Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA)

Avantax (NASDAQ:AVTA – Get Rating) and Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Avantax has a beta of 1.26, suggesting that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Security National Financial has a beta of 0.69, suggesting that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Avantax and Security National Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Avantax 0 0 0 0 N/A Security National Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Avantax and Security National Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avantax $885.20 million 1.57 $7.76 million $0.56 51.64 Security National Financial $470.70 million 0.33 $39.52 million $0.44 16.21

Security National Financial has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Avantax. Security National Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Avantax, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

92.4% of Avantax shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.1% of Security National Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 2.4% of Avantax shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 11.5% of Security National Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Avantax and Security National Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avantax 3.12% 15.60% 5.29% Security National Financial 2.49% 3.43% 0.65%

Summary

Avantax beats Security National Financial on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Avantax

Avantax, Inc. engages in the provision of integrated tax-focused wealth management services and software. It operates through the Wealth Management and Tax Preparation segments. The Wealth Management segment consists of the operations of Avantax, which provides tax-focused wealth management solutions for financial advisors, tax preparers, certified public accounting firms, and its clients. The Tax Preparation segment focuses on digital tax preparation solutions for consumers, small business owners, and tax professionals. The company was founded by Naveen Mahendra Kumar Jain in 1996 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

About Security National Financial

Security National Financial Corp. is a holding company for Security National Life Insurance Co. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Cemetery and Mortuary, and Mortgage. The Life Insurance segment is involved in the business of selling and servicing selected lines of life insurance, annuity products, and accident and health insurance. The Cemetery and Mortuary segment consists of eight mortuaries and five cemeteries in the state of Utah and one cemetery in the state of California. The Mortgage segment originates and underwrites or otherwise purchases residential and commercial loans for new construction, existing homes, and other real estate projects. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT.

