Head to Head Survey: RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) & Forafric Global (NASDAQ:AFRI)

RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT – Get Rating) and Forafric Global (NASDAQ:AFRI – Get Rating) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares RiceBran Technologies and Forafric Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get RiceBran Technologies alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RiceBran Technologies -29.67% -50.85% -26.27% Forafric Global N/A -25.93% -1.74%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

6.0% of RiceBran Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.6% of Forafric Global shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.8% of RiceBran Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.5% of Forafric Global shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RiceBran Technologies $31.13 million 0.24 -$8.95 million ($2.18) -0.53 Forafric Global N/A N/A -$2.67 million N/A N/A

This table compares RiceBran Technologies and Forafric Global’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Forafric Global has lower revenue, but higher earnings than RiceBran Technologies.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for RiceBran Technologies and Forafric Global, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RiceBran Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Forafric Global 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk and Volatility

RiceBran Technologies has a beta of 0.39, suggesting that its stock price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Forafric Global has a beta of 0.51, suggesting that its stock price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Forafric Global beats RiceBran Technologies on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About RiceBran Technologies

(Get Rating)

RiceBran Technologies is a specialty ingredient company, which engages in the production of healthy, natural, and nutrient dense products from rice, stabilized ricebran, oats, and barley. It offers organic, conventional, and grain products. The company was founded on March 18, 1998 and is headquartered in Tomball, TX.

About Forafric Global

(Get Rating)

Forafric Global PLC engages in the purchase, storage, transport, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products in Morocco and Sub-Saharan Africa. The company offers flour and semolina; and secondary processing products, such as pasta and couscous under the Tria and MayMouna brands. It serves wholesale foods manufacturers and distributors The company also exports its products to approximately 45 countries. Forafric Global PLC is headquartered in Gibraltar.

Receive News & Ratings for RiceBran Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RiceBran Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.