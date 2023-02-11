Hedera Self Reported Market Cap Hits $2.30 Billion (HBAR)

Hedera (HBAR) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 11th. Hedera has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion and approximately $227.84 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Hedera has traded up 20.3% against the dollar. One Hedera coin can currently be bought for about $0.0882 or 0.00000406 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.93 or 0.00082488 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.63 or 0.00062685 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0764 or 0.00000352 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00010385 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001169 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00023832 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001592 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00003902 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001930 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Hedera Coin Profile

Hedera uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,051,470,159 coins. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hedera’s official message board is hedera.com/blog. The official website for Hedera is www.hedera.com.

Buying and Selling Hedera

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 26,051,470,158.626423 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.08433464 USD and is up 12.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 124 active market(s) with $186,494,634.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hedera using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

