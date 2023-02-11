Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (HP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.49 on February 28th

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.485 per share by the oil and gas company on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 13th. This is an increase from Helmerich & Payne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.
Helmerich & Payne has decreased its dividend by an average of 19.7% annually over the last three years. Helmerich & Payne has a payout ratio of 16.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Helmerich & Payne to earn $5.98 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.7%.
Helmerich & Payne Price Performance
NYSE:HP opened at $45.73 on Friday. Helmerich & Payne has a one year low of $32.39 and a one year high of $54.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.30. The stock has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 31.76 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.90.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Helmerich & Payne
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new position in Helmerich & Payne during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $486,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the 1st quarter worth approximately $475,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the 1st quarter worth approximately $454,000. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 50.4% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,159 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 3,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the 1st quarter worth approximately $418,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.42% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research firms have issued reports on HP. StockNews.com raised Helmerich & Payne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. ATB Capital raised their price target on Helmerich & Payne to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Bank of America upgraded Helmerich & Payne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Helmerich & Payne in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.18.
Helmerich & Payne Company Profile
Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Helmerich & Payne (HP)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/6 – 2/10
- Will Snowflake Have Tough Sledding, Trying To Keep Rally Alive?
- The Bottom Is In For Cloudflare Stock
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Microsoft-Activision Blizzard Merger: Navigating Risk and Reward
Receive News & Ratings for Helmerich & Payne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helmerich & Payne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.