Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (HP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.49 on February 28th

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.485 per share by the oil and gas company on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 13th. This is an increase from Helmerich & Payne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

Helmerich & Payne has decreased its dividend by an average of 19.7% annually over the last three years. Helmerich & Payne has a payout ratio of 16.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Helmerich & Payne to earn $5.98 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.7%.

NYSE:HP opened at $45.73 on Friday. Helmerich & Payne has a one year low of $32.39 and a one year high of $54.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.30. The stock has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 31.76 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.90.

Helmerich & Payne ( NYSE:HP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $719.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $699.92 million. Helmerich & Payne had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 6.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 75.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.45) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Helmerich & Payne will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new position in Helmerich & Payne during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $486,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the 1st quarter worth approximately $475,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the 1st quarter worth approximately $454,000. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 50.4% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,159 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 3,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the 1st quarter worth approximately $418,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on HP. StockNews.com raised Helmerich & Payne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. ATB Capital raised their price target on Helmerich & Payne to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Bank of America upgraded Helmerich & Payne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Helmerich & Payne in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.18.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

