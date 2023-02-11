HI (HI) Trading 4.3% Lower This Week

HI (HI) traded up 9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 11th. HI has a total market capitalization of $63.95 million and $729,114.88 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, HI has traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One HI token can now be purchased for $0.0231 or 0.00000106 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00010232 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.32 or 0.00047498 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00031736 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001925 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00019700 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004586 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000185 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47.80 or 0.00220068 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002953 BTC.

HI Profile

HI is a token. It launched on July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. The official message board for HI is resources.hi.com. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. The official website for HI is www.hi.com.

Buying and Selling HI

According to CryptoCompare, "HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 2,898,698,243 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.02231614 USD and is up 2.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $751,917.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/."

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HI using one of the exchanges listed above.

