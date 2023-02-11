HI (HI) Trading Down 6.8% Over Last 7 Days

HI (HI) traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 11th. HI has a total market cap of $62.84 million and $746,787.96 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, HI has traded down 6.8% against the US dollar. One HI token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0227 or 0.00000105 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00010220 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00031716 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.09 or 0.00046518 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001898 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00019564 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004592 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000191 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47.79 or 0.00220285 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002958 BTC.

About HI

HI is a token. Its genesis date was July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. The official website for HI is www.hi.com. The official message board for HI is resources.hi.com. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official.

HI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 2,898,698,243 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.02231614 USD and is up 2.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $751,917.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HI using one of the exchanges listed above.

