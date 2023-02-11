HI Price Tops $0.0230 on Top Exchanges (HI)

HI (HI) traded up 6.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 11th. In the last seven days, HI has traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar. HI has a market cap of $63.57 million and $659,952.85 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HI token can currently be bought for about $0.0230 or 0.00000105 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HI Token Profile

HI is a token. It was first traded on July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. HI’s official message board is resources.hi.com. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. HI’s official website is www.hi.com.

HI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 2,898,698,243 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.02231614 USD and is up 2.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $751,917.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HI using one of the exchanges listed above.

