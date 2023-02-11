High Arctic Energy Services (TSE:HWO) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.48

Shares of High Arctic Energy Services Inc (TSE:HWO – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$1.48 and traded as high as C$1.61. High Arctic Energy Services shares last traded at C$1.60, with a volume of 38,100 shares changing hands.

High Arctic Energy Services Stock Down 1.3 %

The company has a current ratio of 5.68, a quick ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.62. The firm has a market cap of C$76.97 million and a PE ratio of -4.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.48.

High Arctic Energy Services (TSE:HWO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported C($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$12.52 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that High Arctic Energy Services Inc will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

High Arctic Energy Services Announces Dividend

About High Arctic Energy Services

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.005 per share. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 30th. High Arctic Energy Services’s payout ratio is presently -9.09%.

High Arctic Energy Services Inc, an oilfield services company, provides oilfield services to exploration and production companies in Canada and Papua New Guinea. The company operates through three segments: Drilling Services, Production Services, and Ancillary Services. It offers snubbing services, including foothills standalone snubbing system for completions and workovers; hydraulic workover units, such as a patented L-Frame equipment configuration; rig assist snubbing unit, a truck-mounted hydraulic system to manage underbalanced wellbore conditions; and power tower to install a snubbing unit and blowout preventers in one lift.

