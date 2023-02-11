High Income Securities Fund (NYSE:PCF) Short Interest Up 110.6% in January

High Income Securities Fund (NYSE:PCF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,800 shares, an increase of 110.6% from the January 15th total of 11,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 77,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

High Income Securities Fund Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of PCF opened at $7.04 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.94. High Income Securities Fund has a twelve month low of $6.25 and a twelve month high of $8.66.

High Income Securities Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.0604 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 21st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About High Income Securities Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in High Income Securities Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in shares of High Income Securities Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of High Income Securities Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of High Income Securities Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of High Income Securities Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.18% of the company’s stock.

High Income Securities Fund is a closed-ended balanced income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

