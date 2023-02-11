High Income Securities Fund (NYSE:PCF) Short Interest Up 110.6% in January

High Income Securities Fund (NYSE:PCF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,800 shares, an increase of 110.6% from the January 15th total of 11,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 77,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
High Income Securities Fund Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of PCF opened at $7.04 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.94. High Income Securities Fund has a twelve month low of $6.25 and a twelve month high of $8.66.
High Income Securities Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.0604 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 21st.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About High Income Securities Fund
High Income Securities Fund is a closed-ended balanced income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
Featured Stories
