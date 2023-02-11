Highland Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Highland Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,525 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 238 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $1,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new position in shares of Linde in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its stake in Linde by 92.3% during the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in Linde by 28.6% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 153 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Linde in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Linde in the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. 78.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Linde alerts:

Linde Price Performance

NYSE LIN opened at $332.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $163.55 billion, a PE ratio of 40.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $328.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $308.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.79. Linde plc has a 52-week low of $262.47 and a 52-week high of $347.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Linde

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $7.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.49 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 12.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 13.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Linde news, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,166 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.61, for a total transaction of $726,931.26. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,907,525.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on LIN shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Linde from $402.00 to $418.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Linde from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Linde from $355.00 to $385.00 in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Linde from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Linde from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Linde presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $360.13.

About Linde

(Get Rating)

Linde plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.