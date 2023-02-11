Highland Capital Management LLC Has $1.85 Million Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Highland Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,358 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $1,851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TSM. Egerton Capital UK LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter valued at $389,645,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 124.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,078,090 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $427,158,000 after buying an additional 2,264,575 shares during the last quarter. Brilliance Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the second quarter worth approximately $67,305,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 113.6% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,494,355 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $122,164,000 after acquiring an additional 794,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,226,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $345,475,000 after acquiring an additional 645,282 shares in the last quarter. 16.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TSM shares. Erste Group Bank upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $95.37 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $494.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.10. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12-month low of $59.43 and a 12-month high of $126.58.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 12th. The semiconductor company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $19.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.29 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 44.81% and a return on equity of 39.42%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products, information applications, wired and wireless communications systems products, and automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

