Highland Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Highland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 31.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,520 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $3,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of AutoZone by 6.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,262,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,712,904,000 after acquiring an additional 73,582 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in AutoZone by 368.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 411,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,242,000 after purchasing an additional 323,536 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in AutoZone by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 113,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,520,000 after purchasing an additional 4,262 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in AutoZone by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 106,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,082,000 after buying an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of AutoZone by 2.1% during the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,356,000 after buying an additional 1,967 shares during the last quarter. 91.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AutoZone alerts:

AutoZone Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AZO opened at $2,513.69 on Friday. AutoZone, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,703.32 and a fifty-two week high of $2,610.05. The company has a market cap of $47.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.07, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2,418.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,335.43.

Insider Activity at AutoZone

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported $27.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.15 by $2.30. The business had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 69.45% and a net margin of 14.57%. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $25.69 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 124.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AutoZone news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,441.21, for a total value of $336,886.98. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,188,714.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other AutoZone news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,441.21, for a total value of $336,886.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,188,714.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Grant E. Mcgee sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,400.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $585,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,786 shares of company stock worth $19,016,045 in the last 90 days. 2.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on AZO. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,260.00 to $2,540.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Truist Financial increased their price target on AutoZone from $2,792.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Bank of America cut AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on AutoZone from $2,450.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on shares of AutoZone to $2,800.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AutoZone currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,601.71.

AutoZone Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.