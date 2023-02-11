Highland Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Highland Capital Management LLC reduced its position in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 97,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $2,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Horizon in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. CWM LLC raised its position in First Horizon by 114.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in First Horizon by 60.6% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in First Horizon by 115.5% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 3,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in First Horizon by 29.6% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the period. 77.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Terry Lawson Akins sold 4,694 shares of First Horizon stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total transaction of $115,800.98. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 145,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,594,196.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Terry Lawson Akins sold 4,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total value of $115,800.98. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 145,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,594,196.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider David T. Popwell sold 139,637 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total transaction of $3,456,015.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 527,091 shares in the company, valued at $13,045,502.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

First Horizon Price Performance

Shares of FHN opened at $24.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.28 billion, a PE ratio of 16.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.89. First Horizon Co. has a twelve month low of $16.78 and a twelve month high of $24.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $882.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $883.23 million. First Horizon had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 25.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that First Horizon Co. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

First Horizon Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised First Horizon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.25.

About First Horizon

(Get Rating)

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

Featured Stories

