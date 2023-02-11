Highland Capital Management LLC Sells 170 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Highland Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $4,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMP. Boston Financial Mangement LLC lifted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 2,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 91.9% during the 3rd quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 71,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,888,000 after acquiring an additional 34,000 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AMP opened at $349.73 on Friday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $219.99 and a twelve month high of $356.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $37.22 billion, a PE ratio of 15.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $327.42 and its 200 day moving average is $300.45.

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.35 by $0.59. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 70.64%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.15 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 30.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 22.27%.

In related news, EVP Gerard P. Smyth sold 4,129 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.66, for a total transaction of $1,340,521.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,272 shares in the company, valued at $1,711,607.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Gerard P. Smyth sold 4,129 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.66, for a total transaction of $1,340,521.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,711,607.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 39,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.08, for a total transaction of $13,851,883.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 157,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,312,824.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,426 shares of company stock worth $29,686,185 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on AMP. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Argus upped their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $340.00 to $392.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $347.18.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

