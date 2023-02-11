Highland Capital Management LLC Sells 1,781 Shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Highland Capital Management LLC reduced its position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,282 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,781 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $1,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SAP. Castleview Partners LLC increased its stake in SAP by 8,972.0% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 2,268 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 2,243 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in SAP in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cambridge Trust Co. grew its holdings in SAP by 120.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 341 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of SAP during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SAP by 77.0% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 354 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. 5.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of SAP from €115.00 ($123.66) to €120.00 ($129.03) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Oddo Bhf lowered SAP from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on SAP from €130.00 ($139.78) to €135.00 ($145.16) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded SAP from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of SAP from $106.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SAP currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.07.

Shares of SAP stock opened at $117.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $111.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.06. SAP SE has a 52-week low of $78.22 and a 52-week high of $124.18.

SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Support; Qualtrics; and Services. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes sale of software licenses, support offerings, and cloud subscriptions.

