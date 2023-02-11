Highland Capital Management LLC Sells 4,922 Shares of Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS)

Highland Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,922 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tenaris were worth $1,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TS. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tenaris in the second quarter valued at $26,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Tenaris by 113.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Tenaris by 155.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Tenaris by 345.2% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Tenaris during the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. Institutional investors own 12.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Grupo Santander cut shares of Tenaris from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Tenaris from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. StockNews.com lowered Tenaris from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Tenaris from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Tenaris from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.35.

Shares of NYSE:TS opened at $34.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.35 billion, a PE ratio of 9.60, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.14 and a 200-day moving average of $30.80. Tenaris S.A. has a 12 month low of $22.24 and a 12 month high of $38.00.

Tenaris SA manufactures and supplies steel pipe products. It operates through the Tubes and Other segments. The Tubes segment consists of the production and sale of both seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services mainly for the oil and gas industry, particularly oil country tubular goods used in drilling operations, and for other industrial applications with production processes that consist in the transformation of steel into tubular products.

